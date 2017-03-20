Google Maps 9.49.0 Update Comes with Accurate Maps and Improved GPS Navigation

It seems that the Google Maps has been updated once again and it has reached version 9.49.0. Unfortunately, the new version of the application doesn’t come with any new features or options. However, the developers have mentioned that the new version of the application is fixing some bugs and other issues that they’ve found in the past.
Google Maps is used by millions of people all over the world. It is an awesome application if you need to travel by car for hundreds of kilometers and you don’t know the road. It even checks the traffic ahead and it re-routes you automatically in order to make sure that you get faster to your destination. The application comes with a voice-guided GPS navigation, which is great if you need to focus more on the road.
You can also use it to travel around to a foreign city by car, bike or foot. The application supports the local transportations from any big city and it tells you which bus, subway or train you need to get to get to your destination. At the same time, it will give you an estimated time or arrival, which is great, especially if you need to meet someone at the destination, as you could give a time when will get to him/her.
Google Maps 9.49.0 For Android: Features
- Accurate, comprehensive maps in 220 territories and countries;
- Voice-guided GPS navigation for biking, waking or driving;
- Transit directions and maps for over 15000 cities and towns;
- Live traffic conditions, automatic re-routing and incident reports to find the fastest route to your destination;
- Detailed information from more than 100 million places;
- Street view and indoor imagery for museums, restaurants, hotels and more.
Google Maps 9.49.0 For Android: How To Install
- Head to your device’s Settings->Security and enable “Unknown Sources”;
- Search and download Google Maps 9.49.0 APK file from the internet (make sure that you download it from trustful websites);
- Use a file manager to get to the location where you’ve saved the Google Maps 9.49.0 APK file and tap on it to start the installation process.