GTA 6 Release Date Latest Leaks Comes with a Female Protagonist

It seems that the sixth version of Grand Theft Auto is still in its early stages of development, but there are already rumors all over the internet about this upcoming game.
According to the first rumors that have surfaced on the internet, the Grand Theft Auto 6 will finally bring a female protagonist, which will finally allow you to play as a woman in story mode (single player).
There are also reports suggesting that Rockstar Games, the developer of the GTA 5, wants to bring a different character in order to open up new plotlines and make things more interesting than before.
When it comes to the release date of the GTA 6, details are still quite blurry and nobody knows when exactly this will happen. Some earlier rumors were suggesting that the GTA 6 will be released sometime in 2018. However, since until now, the developer company has not confirmed that it is working on this title, there are high chances that it will NOT even be released in the mentioned year.
Some new rumors are suggesting that the GTA 6 will actually be the first video-game that will be released for the Xbox Two and PlayStation 5. We have to mention that these two consoles are expected to hit the stores sometime in 2020, which will surely disappoint many GTA fans.
Let’s not forget that the GTA 5 game is still old, especially since the Online version of the game is still played by many people. In other words, the developing company will probably not rush to develop the GTA 6 title, since it still gets a good amount of money from the GTA 5.
Let’s just hope that Rockstar Games will announce the beginning of the GTA 6 development before 2017 ends, or else we might think that the game will actually be released in 2021 or even 2022.
Are you still playing GTA 5? Do you think that the GTA 6 will be released before 2020?