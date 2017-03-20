Chrome, Firefox and Edge – Best Browser For Your Battery Life

Along the years, there have been many debates on what the best web browser is. Generally, the most popular choices have always undoubtedly been Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and, as of late, Microsoft Edge. Each browser comes with a specific set of claims and features that their respective users appreciate. However, with more and more laptop users out there, preserving battery life has become an important concern when it comes to choosing a web browser. And while all three of them naturally claim that they are the best at it, there can only be one winner in this category.

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge is Microsoft’s comeback to the browser world that happened with the launch of Windows 10. The browser aims to cut back on power usage, and thus preserve battery life, by reducing Javascript and Adobe Flash usage in ads, push notifications and animations. These can continue running in the background even if you are no longer viewing the item, which has a serious impact on battery life. However, by limiting their refresh rate, Microsoft Edge manages to skillfully take care of this issue.

Google Chrome

While Google Chrome has always had the amazing reputation of being the fastest browser out there, it has also been known to use up a lot of battery life. Thus, users became weary when it came to installing it. However, Google has made it a top priority in 2017 to fix this issue, and they have, with Chrome 57’s new tab-throttling feature. After researching the problem, Google has discovered that a third of the browser’s battery usage went into tabs running in the background. The new feature manages to eliminate this problem.

Mozilla Firefox

Firefox is perhaps the most quiet out of the bunch, but that doesn’t mean it underperforms in any way. It’s the only popular open-source browser on the market, which means it doesn’t actively collect your information, unless you decide to set up an account with them. This is perhaps why so many people love it, despite Chrome’s and Edge’s aggressive marketing and incredible claims.

And The Winner Is…

Tests have placed Microsoft Edge as the most power-effective browser in this popular top three. The same computer and conditions were used in each trial, and the laptop managed to run for a full 6 hours and 34 minutes on Edge. Firefox cam second, with 5 hours and 53 minutes, while Chrome ranked last, managing to run for only 5 hours and 18 minutes.