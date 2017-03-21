Back to Back Comparison of Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome

In the battle of the web browsers, two of the more popular contenders are Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome. But which between these two proves to be the better one? Let’s take a look at the features and flaws, if any, of these two browsers:

Mozilla Firefox was released earlier than Google Chrome, with the former initially released in 2002 and the latter, in 2008. With the recent update of Firefox, one of the tweaks was the new design for what used to be an orange tabbed menu. It is now a three-button menu that is appropriate for the main toolbox. The new design is known as Australis in which the tab that is currently open is highlighted. While Firefox main menu emphasizes simplicity, Chrome focuses both on simplicity and speed.

When it comes to speed and compatibility, Firefox delivers. It is now faster than it used to be and navigation is quick as well. As for web browsing experience, it offers fluidity. It also shows compatibility across the web. Conversely, Chrome also has a fast browsing speed and is considered to be the fastest among its competitors. It is also offers compatibility like its counterpart. While Chrome opens a website within 1.5 seconds, Firefox does in 1.55 while in navigating a website, it takes Chrome 5.3 seconds while Firefox takes an average of 3.21 seconds.

Features

With the update on Firefox, added features include an integrated spell checker and an automatic session restore. Chrome, on the other hand, has well-organized and clean layout. It also lets the user to create shortcuts to web applications that are frequently used.

When it comes to synchronization of browsing, both Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome allow this and let the user browse both on the desktop and mobile device. Aside from the tabbed browsing, both web browsers also allow the user to reorder tabs and organize them into groups. Firefox also has the virtual sticky notes feature which lets users access pinned apps, saved bookmarks and archived browsing history. There is also the new Smart Location Bar that adjusts to your preference and use. This feature make accessing your recent visited site easily. There is also the pop-up blocker as well as password manager. Other features of Firefox, include the drag-and-drop feature and the built-in PDF viewer.

As for Chrome, it offers privacy browsing. With its incognito mode, cookies and passwords are deleted for that session. This also does not keep a record of your browsing history. It is also possible to browse in normal mode and incognito mode at the same time.

For Firefox, it has what is called integrated privacy browsing which allows users to shift from browsing privately and normally browsing the internet. What makes it different is that it does not have a visible icon and the interface does not change in terms of design.

Security Features

Both search engines protects the system from phishing software, pop-ups and viruses, among others. Firefox also has a one-click site info feature to view the pertinent details about the site while Chrome offers automatic updates to ensure your system is secure.

Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox offer security, privacy and security features which put them on top of the ranking list. On the question of which is the better browser, the answer will depend on the preference of the user.