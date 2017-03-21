Clash of Clans – How To Farm Elixir And Gold

Clash of Clans is a very popular strategy mobile game that has been developed by Supercell. In this game, you need to farm resources, upgrade the buildings in your village in order to be able to train better troops that you can use to crush your enemies.

Today we will give you some tips that will help you to farm resources easier and faster.

Drop off Your League Ranking

As expected, most of the gamers try to reach the highest League tier in Clash of Clans. However, if you want to farm resources fast, you will need to drop off some league ranking in order to get easier targets. In other words, if you are a high League, you will be able to attack only players from that specific League, meaning that you will need to “sacrifice” more troops to steal the resources from your enemies.

In order to drop fast a few Leagues you will just need to attack players and send two cheap units such as Barbarians or Archers and then quickly surrender. By failing a raid, you will drop about 20 trophies, which means that you will get to lower Leagues quite fast if you keep doing this.

Once you notice that you get easier targets, you can stop from demoting and start farming resources with ease.

Don’t Waste Resources On Expensive Troops

You should never go for expensive troops when you are farming for gold or elixir. Instead, you will just need to have a large army that doesn’t cost too much, but that it is very effecting in raiding. Try to always aim for resources and don’t care too much about “Star” League Bonus.

Useful Farming Army Composition

The army composition that we will talk about below is very good when you want to steal your enemy’s resources. You should aim to train only archers and barbarians, but make sure that they have level 3-4. Try to attack the resources with all your troops and as soon as the resources are stolen, just surrender.

This way, you will keep losing trophies, to keep your League low, but at the same time, you will not waste too much time while waiting for your troops to die.