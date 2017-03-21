Instagram 10.13.0 Update Download Available with Expanded Improvements

The Instagram application has just been updated to version 10.13.0 and it can now be downloaded and installed on your Android device.
However, before we talk about the latest version of the application, we will tell you what it is used for. The Instagram application is a mobile-sharing application and service, which allows you to share videos and pictures publicly or privately. You can also share them on a variety of social network platforms such as Flickr, Twitter, Facebook etc.
Keep in mind that, at the beginning, the application had a simple feature that allowed you to put photos in a square shape, which is similar to Kodak Instamatic and Polaroid SX-70 images, with a “4:3” aspect ratio that is used by mobile device cameras. However, back in 2015, the Instagram version 7.5 was released for mobile handsets and it finally allowed users to upload photos and videos in any aspect ratio, but not at full size.
We have to mention that you can also apply some digital filters that the application comes with. We remind you that in the past you were allowed to upload only 15-second videos, but now you can upload up to one minute per video or up to 10 minutes with a multi-video post. There is a feature that allows you to add a “disappearing live video” that will be automatically deleted after a set time (up to one hour).
The Instagram version 10.13.0 comes with three additional filters and it allows you to add emoji and emoticons to the hashtags. We have to agree that Instagram comes with a simple concept, but at the same time, it is very useful and fun for everyone that uses it.
Instagram 10.13.0: How To Install On Your Android Device
- Enable the “Unknown Sources” option from your device’s Settings->Security;
- Download Instagram 10.13.0 APK (installation) file from the internet, but make sure that the website from where you’re downloading it is safe;
- Use a file manager to get to the location where you’ve saved the APK file;
- Tap on the Instagram 10.13.0 APK to start the installation process.