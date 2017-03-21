Is Xiaomi Redmi 4A an Accessible Phone?

Indian customers should prepare, since Xiaomi is preparing them another budget Android smartphone. The new device is most likely the Redmi 4A model, device that was already released in China in November 2016 for the price of CNY 599 (which equals around Rs. 5,679). The phone is in fact the successor of Redmi 3S and 3S Prime, which are now available on the Indian market for the prices of Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 8,999.
However, given the low configuration Redmi 4A has, it should definitely cost less. The price is a competitive one, since you can’t really find many phones to offer similar specs for the same price.
Display
Redmi 4A enjoys a 5-inches IPS LCD display, offering an 1280×720 pixels resolution, which leads to a pixel density value of 294 ppi. The display size and the configuration didn’t change from the ones found on the Redmi 3S.
Operating System
Xiaomi is not really the fastest company to update their phones to the latest version of the Android OS, and this happens because they like to put the MIUI interface over it. Optimizing an OS usually takes a lot of time, which is why they might delay it. The same goes for the Redmi 4A, which runs on the Android 6.0 Marshmallow and the company’s own MIUI 8.
Design
The new device is not really very powerful phone, like the Redmi 3S, since it only runs on a 3120 mAh battery. Perhaps this is why it only weighs 131 g, with an 8.5 mm thickness. Redmi 4A enjoys a metal unibody exterior, which is nothing new if you look at the previous Xiaomi models. It offers three color options: Dark Grey, Gold and Rose Gold. It has the option of using 2 SIM cards, both of them placed on the side.