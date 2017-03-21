Kingdom Hearts 3 Rock Troll Mini-Boss Has Been Showcased

Square Enix has recently released a few screenshots for the upcoming Kingdom Hearts 3 game. We were able to see Sora battling against a big enemy and many gamers have speculated that this was a fight against a boss in the game.

It seems that the speculations were almost right, as Tetsuya Nomura, the game director of Kingdom Hearts 3, has confirmed that in the picture we’ve seen “Rock Troll,” which is actually a mini-boss. In other words, that was not a “proper” boss battle, but at the same time it was not a casual fight with some “trash” mobs.

During the same interview, Nomura has also talked about the keyblade transformations. He mentioned that the development team is currently working on two transformation patterns, which will be different from the ones that have been showcased earlier. It seems that the new patterns will now transform the keyblade into a shield and a tank.

We have to mention that the development team has hinted that you will be able to customize your character in Kingdom Hearts 3. However, it seems that this is not a priority for the team, which means that this feature might be or might not be added to the game once it will be released.

Kingdom Hearts 3 is expected to be released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, but we remind you that some earlier rumors were suggesting that the Xbox One version of the game was canceled.

We remind you that Kingdom Hearts 2 has been released more than 10 years ago and this is the reason why many fans think that this game will arrive before the end of 2017.

Do you think that Kingdom Hearts 3 will be released exclusively for PlayStation 4 or it will also come to Xbox One?