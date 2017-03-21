Microsoft Surface Pro 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 – Best Specs and Features Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 is the latest tablet made by Samsung that runs on Android. At the same time, you can equip it and use it in place of a regular laptop, which is awesome. At the same time, Microsoft Surface Pro 4 is one of the most popular Windows-running 2-in-1 type of devices. But which one is better when it comes to making a decision?

Size

When it comes to size, we can definitely say that the S3 is the more compact and portable between the two devices. If you hold it landscape, the Surface Pro 4 is 18% wider and 16% taller than its rival. However, it’s 29% thicker too. The Samsung product measures 169x238x6.0 mm, while the Microsoft one presents 201x292x8.5 mm.

Material

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 model presents an aluminum frame, paired with a glass back panel. Meanwhile, the Surface Pro 4 looks like a typical Microsoft product, having a characteristic build of magnesium alloy.

Weight

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is definitely lighter than its rival, weighing 429 grams (Wi-Fi) or 434 grams (LTE). At the same time, the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 weighs 770g (the core m3 version) or 790 g (core i5 or i7).

Colors

You can only purchase a silver version of the surface, but here the Tab offers a black version too.

Display

While Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 comes with a 9.7 inches size in its display (and an aspect ratio of 4:3), Microsoft Surface Pro 4 wins at this category, bringing a 12.3 inches screen (with a 3:2 aspect ratio). Regarding the resolution, Tab S3 offers a 2048×1536 pixels one, so a 264 ppi, whereas Surface Pro 4 comes with a 2736×1824 pixels resolution, so 267 ppi. Moreover, Tab S3 supports HDR, so the image quality is better.