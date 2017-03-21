Outlook Latest Version Comes with Touch Bar Support and New Improvements

Today, Microsoft announced that the desktop email and calendar app named Outlook 2016 for Mac now comes with support for the MacBook Pro Touch Bar. Whoever is using Office 365 and Office 2016 for Mac will now see that the feature is present on the devices that are compatible. The Touch Bar support was included in the preview that was released in the beginning of this month.
More apps getting Touch Bar support
Up until now, Microsoft offered Touch Bar support to Skype too, and before it, it became available for Word, PowerPoint and Excel. Back in October, the company started integrating the Apple Touch Bar product after the release of the 2016 version of MacBook Pro.
How can you use it
The Outlook team declared in a blog post that the Touch Bar offers quick access to the most popular commands. They are particularly useful for displaying common options about the formatting whenever you write an email or manage the calendar. For example, when you view the calendar, you can choose to switch between various views. The Touch Bar also helps you join a meeting online with just one tap, which is particularly useful in businesses.
Other programs and services have also been adding Touch Bar support for their already existing Mac apps, such as Adobe, Google and Spotify.
Moreover, Microsoft announced today that the add-ins will become available in Outlook 2016, the Mac version, after they were initially available for the Office Insiders. Whoever is using the Exchange 2013 SP1 (Service Pack 1) or newer version, an Office 365 subscription or a mailbox on Outlook.com can now enjoy the add-ins. You can find them in the Office Store, where you just need to search for them and install them, becoming available on all platforms you’re working on.