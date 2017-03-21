PlayStation 5 May Come Totally Different

It might seem a bit early to even think of the release of PlayStation 5, especially with Sony’s latest gadget under the PS4 dome, the PlayStation 4 Pro being so recent and so very successful and critically acclaimed. But, as it is customary in the world of tech and gaming enthusiasts, progress and novelty are always sought after and hoped for. Therefore, even though it is by all means too early for such assumptions, people have already started fretting over the possibility of Sony releasing a PlayStation 5.
What Does Sony Think?
Perhaps for the very same reason that it’s way too early to discuss such a project, Sony execs haven’t said much about this subject. In fact, they’ve said nearly nothing. The one exception to this rule has been Sony Worldwide Studios CEO Shuhei Yoshida who, when asked about the prospects of a PlayStation 5 by one Lorne Lanning at Oddworld, said that a new installment in the series of consoles is not a matter of “when”, but of “if”. Unfortunately, the statement given by the CEO is vague at best, and it left the issue unanswered for many.
Although this statement doesn’t seem to say much, PlayStation enthusiasts have already taken to speculating upon it, and the general consensus seems to be that the PlayStation 5 will be something completely different from the PlayStation 4. Given the fact that this was the only time anyone over at Sony talked about such a project, the wait for it is surely going to be a long one. But we can at least rest assured that, when the wait is finally over, the resulting product will be like nothing we’ve ever seen before.