PlayStation Now vs. Xbox Game Pass – Make The Best Decision

The neverending competition between Sony and Microsoft has reached a new level. The companies are now not only feuding over consoles and games, but also subscription services. With Sony introducing PlayStation Now and Microsoft introducing Xbox Game Pass at about the same time, who will become the Netflix of games? Both services offer to let you play a selection of games for a monthly fee, but which one can give you the best bang for your buck? Let’s look at the evidence we have available until now.

Price Comparison

The cheapest one of the two is definitely Xbox Game Pass, which will cost you 10 dollars monthly, while PlayStation Now comes at double the price, namely 20 dollars per month. However, you can get a good deal on PlayStation Now if you buy a three-month subscription, which will cost you 45 dollars, therefore still more expensive than Xbox Game Pass. However, PlayStation Now does offer a lot more games to choose from, but many of them are older, PS3 titles.

Game Library

PlayStation Now’s current game library consists of 450+ last-generation PS3 games, but Sony have announced that they will soon also include PS4 favorites into the mix, so there’s something to look forward to. However, Xbox One is more concerned with offering a useful mixture between old and new favorites, in order to cover the tastes and desires of as much of their fanbase as they can.

Stream or Download?

While Xbox Game Pass may still be in its beta phase, it already presents one major advantage over PlayStation Now: the possibility for users to download the games, and not merely stream them. This means that your gameplay will not be left to the mercy of the cloud and your Internet connection, which we all know can be fickle at times. The games will be installed in your hard-drive, just like any other game you own, and thus your gaming experience will be ten times better.

And The Winner Is…

Although it’s a bit soon to tell, Xbox Game Pass seem to have won this round.