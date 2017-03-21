PS4 vs. Xbox One – Which Sold Most in 2017?

The PlayStation versus Xbox rivalry has been going on for such a long time now that we’ve all gotten used to seeing them compete against each other, and we’re loving every minute of it. This never ending contest on who can provide the world’s best gaming console has pushed both Sony and Microsoft to bring out top quality products and revolutionize the gaming industry. Today, the topic at hand in this area is: who sold the most in the month of February?

PS4 or Xbox One? Sony or Microsoft?

According to the NPD Group, PS4 was the top-sold videogaming console for the month of February, marking the fourth consecutive month when Sony takes the cake over Microsoft. The console managed to stay at the top of its sales game even with the very successful launch of Nintendo Switch, and also knocked competitors Xbox One and Wii U out of the park on numbers.

PS4 gamers also had a lot to enjoy in the month of February, with launches such as Nioh and Horizon: Zero Dawn, while Xbox One can only boast Halo Wars 2 as its exclusive title of the month, and we all now Halo has become a bit of a niche thing by now. On top of that, the year of 2017 is announced to be a great one for PS4 enthusiasts, with many amazing exclusive gems set to launch, such as Crash Bandicoot NSane Trilogy, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Gran Turismo Sport, Ace Combat 7, Tekken 7 and Mass Effect Andromeda.

All in all, it come as no surprise that Sony continues to solidify its position as the world’s top videogame console producer, given the amazing success of the PS4 and affiliate software. Its flagship gaming console has reportedly managed to sell up to 53.4 million units worldwide, with the total number of software reaching 400 million.