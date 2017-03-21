Sony Xperia XZ vs. Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge – Best Camera and Specs Comparison

Generally, people see the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge as being the best Android phone at the moment. Fans seem to appreciate the overall specs and the high-end features the most. At the same time, Xperia XZ is not as famous as its rival, but it’s nevertheless a powerful device. However, which one of them would be worth picking for someone who wants a new phone?

Camera and Specs for Galaxy S7

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge relies on a 12 MP back camera that brings autofocus, phase detection, OIS (which stands for Optical Image Stabilization), plus a LED flash. The flagship device uses a wide 26 mm lens, which means more light is coming in, so the shots are great even in low light. The camera focus is faster with the Dual Pixel technology, and the pictures are in-depth. The front camera is a 5 MP one with a 22 mm lens. It offers dual video call and the auto HDR feature. You can shoot high resolution videos in 4K quality at 30 fps, for example.

Camera and Specs for Sony Xperia XZ

Meanwhile, Sony brags about the Xperia XZ phone camera that it shoots without any blur. The main camera is a 23 MP one and it relies on 24 mm lens. It enjoys phase detection, LED flash, plus laser autofocus. However, instead of OIS, Xperia XZ offers EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization). The phone analyzes, adapts and captures the shots even in challenging situations. You can shoot videos in 4K quality at 30 fps, and full HD at 30 or 60 fps.

The front camera is a 13 MP one and it has a 22 mm lens. It allows you to enjoy HDR and 1080p video recording skills, plus you can shoot natural colors even if you’re indoors ot outdoors.