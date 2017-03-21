Use Google Maps At Its Full Potential With These Tips

Google Maps has certainly become the most useful and loved location app for both mobile devices and personal computers alike since its initial launch in 2005. Here are a few ways to use it at its full potential.
#1 Download offline areas
Google Maps provides the option to download the map of a certain area into your phone, so that it will be available for offline use as well. This comes in particularly handy for when you plan to take trips in remote areas that are bound to lack in mobile data signal strength, or for when you’re abroad and don’t want to use up too much roaming data.
#2 Search for stops on your route
Both Android and iOS now benefit from a new, very handy feature that Google recently added to Maps. This feature allows you to look for particular useful stops such as restaurants and gas station along your selected route, which comes in particularly handy when planning a long drive.
#3 Receive traffic updates ahead of time
Perhaps the best new feature added to Google Maps is its traffic alerts. The app can now send you real-time traffic updates, so you will now which streets to avoid ahead of time. It’s also useful to help you decide whether you need to leave home early or not.
#4 Double tap to zoom in
Very few people know of this little trick which can be a real-life saver when you’re busy trying to find your way in a new area. Simply double tap, then hold the screen and move it up or down to quickly zoom in and out of your current area.
#5 Add a Home Address widget…
…or any other address of your choice. If you’re an Android user, you can add a widget to your menu that will contain your exact most-visited address, which you can then load with just one tap.