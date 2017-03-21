WhatsApp 2.17.112 BETA Available with Improved Voice and Video Calls

WhatsApp is one of the most popular mobile messaging applications out there, with over 1 billion monthly active users. This is a great application, which you can use to keep in touch with your friends and family.

We have to mention that the WhatsApp application is using the internet connection to send and receive data and this means that you will not have to pay any money if you talk to a WhatsApp friend who lives in another country.

The new WhatsApp 2.17.112 BETA that has just been released, has not brought any new feature to the application, but it seems that it contains some fixes for some bugs and issues that the developers have found on the previous version of the application.

The developers of WhatsApp have not talked yet about the “Video Conference” feature, but we think that it is just a matter of time until they will be somehow “forced” to bring it to the application in order to lure more users.

WhatsApp 2.17.112 BETA: Features

Ability to make free voice and video calls;

Ability to send free messages, photos, videos;

Ability to record videos (up to 10 seconds) or take photos using the built-in camera;

No hidden fees;

Ability to log into your WhatsApp account from your computer via the WhatsApp Web feature;

Ability to create or join group chats that can hold up to 200 users.

WhatsApp 2.17.112 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Device