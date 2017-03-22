Blade & Soul Secrets of the Stratus DLC Release Date

Blade & Soul is a Korean fantasy martial-arts massively multiplayer online role-playing game that has been developed by NCSoft. The game has been released back in 2012 in Korea and it was finally brought to North America and Europe in January 2016.

When it was released in North America and Europe, many gamers were claiming that the game has an awesome PvP system, but the story is not that good, as it gets sometimes frustrating and rarely innovative.

Well, NCSoft has now finally revealed the “’Secrets of the Stratus’” DLC, which will be released in North America and Europe on April 12, 2017. The new expansion will bring an overhaul to the game’s skill system and it will continue the main story.

According to reports, the changes to the game’s skill system will make it a bit more user-friendly. However, there will be the same degree of customizations as before, so you don’t have to worry about it too much. At the same time, the new DLC comes with the Act VII of the main story and a number of PvE areas that the end-game players can try out.

Naryu Sanctum is a six-player dungeon, while Celestial Basin is a new open-world zone for casual players. The Mushin’s Tower will be upgraded and it will contain new leaderboards and floors, while the Training Room will allow you to practice your solo skill combo.

Below you can see the trailer of the upcoming “Secrets of the Stratus” DLC:

At the same time, Blade & Soul will get a “purchasable voucher” that will allow you to instantly create a new level 50 character! NCSoft claims that this will allow players to try out a new class without having to worry about leveling it up and wasting their time.