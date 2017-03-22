Call of Duty Upcoming Game Latest Details Revealed by Sledgehammer

Sledgehammer Games is the developer that will bring a new Call of Duty game this year, so the players should expect for a return to traditional gameplay. It seems that the game developer has also revealed a few details about this upcoming title.
However, it seems that what the developer has just revealed is also something that some gamers have been speculating for quite a while. However, this is reassuring us that the ground style gameplay is returning to the Call of Duty series.
So, according to reports, the newest entry in the Call of Duty series will finally return to the World War II era and we think that the developer has made a good choice. Let’s just look at the Battlefield 1, a game that is set in World War I, which has received lots of good reviews and that it is currently played by a good amount of gamers.
However, we need to mention that Call of Duty is a different game, so everyone now is pretty excited to see how the developer will approach a return to wars of the past. We remind you the first and third versions of Call of Duty have been set during World War II and both of them have received very good reviews.
It seems that the players don’t want to play sci-fi games anymore and they just want to play a real war game, where they don’t fly around with heir jetpacks or use multiple abilities.
It is very hard to please all fans of a Call of Duty series, but we think that a World War I approach will bring many players back to this game. We’ve seen that many Black Ops 3 and Call of Duty fans have just decided to ditch their favorite games for the Battlefield 1.
Do you think that upcoming Call of Duty game will finally bring a good single player story and an awesome multiplayer PvP experience?