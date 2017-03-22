Clash Royale Strategies and Newbie Guide

If you are new to Clash Royale, then you’ve come to the right place, because today we will give you a few tips that you can use while playing this game.

Create Your Deck And Stick With It

It is very important to get used to a deck, so this is the reason why we suggest you to stick to a deck until you start playing it well. Keep in mind that it will take a while to understand how a deck works and how you should react in different situations. Practice makes it better, so keep on trying your best with your deck!

Don’t Waste Your Gems On Useless Things

It is very hard to get gems in Clash Royale and this is the reason why you should not waste them on some random chests. Instead of doing this, you can spend your gems for gold and purchase one epic card from the shop. The shop is offering every day one epic card that goes for 2000 gold. This is surely a great deal compared to what you would get by opening random chests.

Learning The Cards

There are not many things that you should know when playing Clash Royale, but it is very important to learn which cards are tanks, which can target flying units, which can do splash damage, which can fly etc. First of all, try to learn the cards and only after that you can try to figure out combos and other things.

Getting Free Chests

You will need to play a bit Clash Royale in order to maximize the free chests that you can get. By doing this, you will be able to level very fast, without having to spend any money in this game. Keep in mind that you get free chests and crown chests every day and that you can unlock around 5-6 chests daily.