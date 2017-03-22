Google Maps New Impressive Feature Available for Everyone

Google Maps just introduced a very helpful new feature that will allow its users to keep track of their parking spots. When you tap the blue dot on the map, a “P” icon will appear on that spot so you can always find your way back. Even though Apple Maps have provided this feature with iOS 10, Google’s version of it is a bit more refined and handy.
Before this option was introduced, Google Now generally made assumptions based on your phone’s sensors and automatically determined where you had parked your car. While this eliminated the fuss of doing it yourself, it was also kind of counterproductive at times, because it declared that you had parked your car even when you got off the bus or exited a taxi.
Google Maps’ New Feature: Yay or Nay?
While the new Google Maps feature might seem a bit tedious because it requires manual entry, it’s also better than letting Google Now do the guessing for you. And, let’s be honest, tapping the blue dot and then the “P” icon actually takes up just a couple of second of your time, so there’s no actual room for complaining about the feature being too much of a hassle. If you’re willing to give the feature more than a couple of seconds of your time, you can also customize your parking spot note with photos or other useful info.
And, perhaps the handiest option of all is the fact that you can record the time you leave your car parked in a particular spot. This can come in handy for parking spots with limited time intervals, such as 2-hour-only parking. You simply introduce these time parameters into the note, and Google Maps will send you a push notification letting you know when your time is about to expire. This is not only time-effective, but will also save you from potential fines.