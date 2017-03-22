Horizon Zero Dawn Patch 1.10 Available for PS4 with New Fixes

Three weeks have passed since Horizon Zero Dawn has been released for PlayStation 4. It seems that the developers from Guerrilla Games have been quit busy, as they’ve already released the patch 1.10 for this game.

We have to mention that this game has received very good reviews and this can be one of the reasons why the developers are trying to fix all issues they can find as soon as possible.

The new patch comes with a few adjustments, but at the same time, it fixes some crashes and other technical issues. To make things even better, the 1.10 patch also comes with a few new features.

The developers claimed that if you ever encounter an issue while playing Horizon Zero Dawn, you could try reloading a recent manual save, quicksave or autosave from the Load menu. However, if the problem is not fixed after that, the developers suggest you to take screenshots of the area where it occurred and your location on the map, so that they can look and see how to resolve it.

One of the new features that have been included is the ability to press and hold “X” to buy multiple items from merchants and the option to invert the X-axis from the controls tab on the settings menu.

The developers have also mentioned that a new glitch was added via the 1.10 update and the fans will most likely notice it when they buy an outfit or weapon that they already own. However, this glitch will be fixed in an upcoming patch.

The full patch notes of the new version 1.10 of Horizon Zero Dawn can be found on the official website. In there, you are also able to report glitches and other issues you might have while playing this game.

Are you playing Horizon Zero Dawn on your PlayStation 4? Tell us your thoughts about it!