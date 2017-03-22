Microsoft confirms 0x80072efe Xbox One Issue – What’s to Know About It?

The Xbox Live status has been recently updated and it confirms the issues related to playing content which has been purchased, together with bugs appearing when buying items and redeeming codes. In a message issued by Microsoft we find out that there is indeed an issue that is preventing some users from finding content they have bought previously or to buy new content. They declared that their team is currently working on solving the issue as soon as they can, and they thanked people for their patience.

More issues

However, this doesn’t seem to be the only problem Microsoft users have been encountering. Many gamers who are using the Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Windows 10 platforms reported that they are unable to browse the Xbox Games Store and to download items from there, even if they have already purchased them. Sadly, the company did not offer an estimate regarding the time when they are going to solve all the issues.

Fans’ reactions

People were quite upset about this situation, and with good reason. One fan said that he is trying to watch a movie he purchased but now he is unable too, and blamed Xbox for the dissatisfying situation he was in. Another fan said that they managed to get over the issue by pressing the A button over and over again. From what it seems, this was indeed a solution, spamming the game by pressing the button until it eventually worked, but some people complained that it is kind of weird to do so.

From what it seems, the number of people encountering the issue has diminished, but the company still has to deal with lots of players who cannot access main services and content they have previously bought themselves.