Samsung Galaxy Ace 4 Neo Duos Available with New Security Fixes and Features

Samsung seems to be on top of their security update game recently, constantly rolling out patches for the phones in their product roster, including those more affordable, mid-range smartphones they provide. Their March security patch has been their most fruitful yet, with devices such as Galaxy A7 2017, Galaxy A9, Tab A 10.1, Galaxy C5, Galaxy Grand Prime Plus and Galaxy J5 2016 receiving it in the last week, one by one. The time has come for other phones in the Galaxy range to receive the same treatment.

Now Galaxy Ace 4 Neo Duos and Galaxy Tab E Get It Too

In the past days, Galaxy Ace 4 Neo Duos users have also reported getting the March security patch, which comes as build number G318MZDXS0AQC1. Samsung Galaxy Tab E users haven’t been left out either, with their phones reportedly receiving the patch too under build number G532GDDU1AQC2. This comes as good news for Samsung enthusiasts in general, because it shows that the brand set out to offer their customers the best and safest smartphone experience possible, and also correct some previous wrongs.

Constantly rolling out security patches is Samsung’s way of regaining some of the influence it lost on the smartphone market after more affordable companies such as Lenovo or Xiaomi took the tech world by storm in recent years with comparable quality products for a fraction of the cost.

Manually Checking for Updates

If you own a Samsung Galaxy Ace 4 Neo Duos or a Galaxy Tab E and the March security update hasn’t reached you yet, it’s most likely because Samsung is rolling it out as Ota, in phases. However, if you want to check for it yourself, you can simply go to your Settings menu, and check the About Device > System Update section.