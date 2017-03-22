Samsung Launches Galaxy Grand Prime Comes With New Updates and Fixes

The Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime initially launched in 2014 and was an instant hit in the Samsung. Then, in August of last year, the Galaxy Grand Prime 4G in India. And now, rumor has it that a new installment in the Grand Prime series will launch, and it is currently marketed on a Russian e-commerce site as the Galaxy J2 Prime. However, sources expect this to be what will be launched as the Galaxy Grand Prime+ in other markets across the world, due to the way it looks and its specs listed on the Russian website.

Specs & Design

The listed price on the Russian third-party online retailer is 9,990 RUB, which roughly translates to 140 euro. The phone has a 540×960 pixel display, with a MediaTek MT6737T quad-core processor running on 1.5GB of RAM. The version already available in Russia sports 8GB internal storage, but sources claim that there will also be other versions available with 16GB and 32GB inbuilt storage capacities. This storage space can also be extended as far as 256GB with a microSD memory card.

The phone runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, with a 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP selfie frontcam. Both cameras have an LED flash. As for design, the phone is small and sleek, and quite aesthetically pleasing overall. Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime+ comes in three color options: pink, gold and black. The overall design is very similar to other mid-range smartphones Samsung has put out in the past.

All in all, the new Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime+ seems to be a pretty good deal if you’re looking for a mid-range smartphone. It looks classy, and it also has pretty good specs for its price range. And if its 1.5GB concerns you, there are also rumors indicating that there will also be a 2GB RAM variant available soon.