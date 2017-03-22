Super Mario Run to be Released on Android OS with New Modes

Super Mario Run is a side-scrolling video game that has been developed and published by Nintendo. The game was firstly released back on December 15, 2016 for iOS and it seems that it is finally coming to Android OS on March 23, 2017.
We have to mention that Super Mario Run is the first game that Nintendo has developed for mobile devices, which means that the company has finally realized that most of the kids nowadays play games from their smartphones or tablets, and lesser on their PCs.
In Super Mario Run you will have three game modes, as follows:
- The main game mode allows you to control Mario or other characters as they automatically run across the screen, where you will have to time the jumps, collect coins etc.;
- The Toad Rally mode is where you will have to compete against ghosts of other players;
- A Mushroom Kingdom area mode where you will need to expand using coins and other collectibles from the first two mentioned modes.
Super Mario Run will surely attract both new gamers, but even those that have been playing Super Mario since the beginning. It seems that the game will contain all new features that are currently available on the iOS version (version 2.0). You can already pre-register by opening the Google Play Store and search for “Super Mario Run.”
We have to mention that the game is very popular on iPhones and we’re pretty sure that it will even have a bigger impact on mobile devices that are running on Android OS. Nintendo will most likely frequently update “Super Mario Run” game and it will bring new features, levels and modes to it.
Will you try out the Super Mario Run game once it will be released for Android OS?