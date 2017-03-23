Chrome 58.0.3029.33 BETA Download Available with New Improvements

Google’s Chrome is a very popular freeware web browsing application that is used by millions of people all over the world on both mobile devices and computers. The application was firstly released back in 2008 for Windows PC, but later on, it was also launched for Linux, MacOS, Android and iOS.

We have to mention that Google Chrome is a main component of Chrome OS, which is used as a platform for running web applications. It seems that the developers from the big search engine company have been quite busy in the last days, as they’ve released a new BETA version of Chrome for mobile devices running on Android OS.

The Chrome 58.0.3029.33 BETA has been released today and it weighs in at 124.77MB, which is almost double the size of the previous version of the application (63.63MB). We’ve not noticed any new features added to the browser application, but we think that the developers will enable some more in the near future, as the difference of the installation file is very high.

The Chrome 58.0.3029.33 BETA also comes with usual bug fixes and improvements, but Google has not released an official change log, so we can’t tell you too much about it.

Google Chrome 58.0.3029.33 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Device

The latest Google Chrome BETA version can be installed directly from the official Android store. All you will need to do is open the Google Play Store, search for Google Chrome BETA and install it on your Android device.

When the installation is complete, you can start surfing the internet using the latest Google Chrome 58.0.3029.33 BETA version.

HINT: Keep in mind that since this application is in BETA phase, you might find some bugs or other issues while using it.

Have you tested the Google Chrome 58.0.3029.33 BETA version on your Android device? Have you found any new features or options?