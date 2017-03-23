Fallout 4 VR Unveiled During E3 2017

The Entertainment Software Association recently announced that this year’s E3 Los Angeles event is going to be open to the wide public. This is not what we’re used to since all previous E3 conferences have been exclusive to the media and industry-related people. The best thing about this announcement is that everyone is now going to be able to get a glimpse at Bethesda’s upcoming Fallout 4 VR game that’s going to be unveiled during E3 2017.

Fallout 4 VR Will be Unveiled during E3 2017

Bethesda’s own Todd Howard attended last year’s E3 conference and that’s where he announced that the company is working on developing a special VR edition of Fallout 4. In fact, the Bethesda official even went to the lengths of stating that Fallout 4 VR is “the most incredible thing you’ve ever seen in your life”. If this doesn’t raise the bar, then we don’t know what does.

However, we should mention that no one should be surprised that Bethesda wants to develop a complete Fallout 4 VR special edition. As everyone knows already, the VR market is highly profitable these days and all gaming companies are looking to capitalize on that. This is the latest trend in the gaming world and there isn’t that much video game content. This is where Fallout 4 will come in.

In addition, the original Fallout 4 has managed to sell millions of copies worldwide as a result of its popularity. The game has been launched back in November 10th, 2015 and it’s considered as being one of the best RPG based games ever made. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world that’s been fitted with an amazing story.

Bethesda Vice President Hypes up Fallout 4 VR

Pete Hines who is Bethesda’s VP already started marketing the upcoming title. The VP did a short interview with a well known YouTuber and that’s where he started making statements such as “You can’t even imagine what it’s like, playing in VR and how realistic it looks and everywhere you turn your head”. We think it’s safe to say that Bethesda is going the right direction by developing virtual reality games.