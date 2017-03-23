Here’s How to Install WhatsApp in Your Computer

Like many people, you probably have the WhatsApp app in your Android or iOS mobile device. There’s nothing wrong with this, but remember that WhatsApp is not just a mobile application — it can be installed in your computer, too!

Using the popular messaging app on your PC or laptop can be greatly helpful, especially when you’re at work and are not allowed to use your phone. It’s also useful when you’re running after a deadline and don’t have the time to always glance into your phone to check if you have important messages from clients or colleagues.

But how exactly can you install WhatsApp in your computer? Well, before anything else, you have to make sure that your laptop or PC is running on Windows 8 and above or Mac OS X 10.9 and above. If you’re using Windows 7 and below or OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion and below, you won’t be able to use WhatsApp’s desktop client.

To install WhatsApp in your Windows 8 computer, open your favorite browser and go to whatsapp.com/download. Choose the right file for your device (32-bit or 64-bit), download the .exe file, and install the program. A QR code will appear once you launch WhatsApp; scan this code using your phone to log into your WhatsApp account.

The process is similar if you need to install WhatsApp in a Mac computer. Go to whatsapp.com/download then download the file for “Mac OS X 10.9 and higher”. Open the zip file, launch WhatsApp.app, then decide if you want to add the program to your desktop dock and Applications folder. You’ll also need to scan the QR code using your phone to get your WhatsApp account up and running.

Don’t have a Windows 8 or Mac OS X 10.8 computer (or newer)? Don’t worry since you can use WhatsApp Web, the browser-based version of the app that can be run on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Safari, and Opera.