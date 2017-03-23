HTC One M9 Gets Android 7.0 Nougat Update with New Security Patches

In December, HTC launched the update to the latest version of Android OS for the unlocked models of the One M9 phone. At the time, the company declared that the variants which are locked to the carrier are not going to receive the update until the beginning on the next year, which is 2017. Indeed, as we have seen, carriers are generally not rushing to update the devices they have.
T-Mobile steps forward
However, last week we saw that T-Mobile confirmed the fact that they have been testing Nougat for the One M9 smartphone, and now they are finally rolling out the update. On their official website we can see that the update is still undergoing some tests, but Android Police has reported that some users are already enjoying it. If you did not receive your copy of the update yet, keep in mind that the companies usually release them in waves, which means that it might take a while until the new version reaches all the compatible devices.
What’s new?
The update upgrades the software version to 4.27.531.6, and it weighs a little less than 1.1 GB. Together with the Android 7.0 version, the file released by T-Mobile includes some system performance enhancements, as they have called them. Sadly, it comes with the February security patches made for Android, instead of including the March update released by Google a couple of weeks ago.
The Android 7.0 version was released 7 months ago, so it’s not that new anymore, especially if you think about the fact that Google has just announced the next version, namely Android O, as it is known for now. However, there are still lots of useful and interesting things to take advantage from in the 7.0 version, so you should still be happy to download it.