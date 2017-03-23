Kingdom Hearts 3 New City of Thebes in Olympus Location

The “Kingdom Hearts” series is well known for featuring some outstanding worlds and environments and it seems that the upcoming “Kingdom Hearts 3” will not be outdone.
According to reports, the “Kingdom Hearts 3” will come with more of these locations, which will please the eyes of the players. The bad news is that full list of worlds set to be included in the upcoming sequel have not been revealed yet, but don’t worry, because some of them are already known.
On the official “Kingdom Hearts” Twitter account we’ve seen a screenshot of the game showcasing the protagonist “Sora” fighting against an enormous enemy. In the same screenshot, we were able to see that the battle is taking place in a new location.
It seems that the name of the new location has been revealed by Tetsuya Nomura during an interview with Famitsu. The name of the location in the screenshot is the “City of Thebes in Olympus.”
In other words, one of the locations in the upcoming “Kingdom Hearts 3” will be “Olympus,” and according to reports, the developers have worked a lot on it. At the same time, last year, the developing company has revealed two screenshots where we’ve noticed “Sora” practicing the “Guard Form” in the Mt. Olympus.
If reports will prove to be right, other worlds that will be available in the “Kingdom Hearts 3” game are from movies such as “Tangled” and “Big Hero 6.” Even if most of the fans are quite excited about the new worlds, they should also know that certain types of worlds may not be added to the game.
In other words, if you are a fan of “Final Fantasy” series, then there are high chances that you will be quite disappointed once the “Kingdom Hearts 3” game will be released.