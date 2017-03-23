Pokémon GO Water Festival Update Available for Android OS and iOS

It seems that Niantic is celebrating the water-type Pokémon in the Pokémon Go mobile game with a Water Festival that will end next week. During this festival, there are high chances that you will encounter specific water-type Pokémon while playing the game.
It is good to know that the Pokémon GO Water Festival has begun yesterday (March 22, 2017) and that it will end on March 29, 2017. According to reports, the players will be able to encounter Pokémon such as Totodile, Magikarp and Squirtle along with their evolutions.
To make things even better, when the players will be nearby areas where water-type Pokémon are already more common, they will have a bigger chance of encounter other water-type Pokémon that have been introduced in the Johto region update earlier this year.
We remind you that the “Water Festival” is the second update that has been released for Pokémon GO this week. The first update that has been added to the game was a random Evolution item that the players will receive each time they reach a seven-day “First PokeStop of the Day” streak.
Pokémon Go: More Than 650 Million Downloads
The Pokémon Go game is available for Android OS and iOS and it can be installed directly from the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store. We have to mention that the game has been downloaded for more than 650 million times until now, which clearly makes it one of the most popular games released in 2016.
We remind you that John Hanke, CEO of Niantic, has mentioned during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona that Pokémon GO has driven more than 500 million visits to sponsored in-game PokeStops such as Starbucks restaurants or Sprint stores. The Pokémon Go players are encouraged to visit the real-world locations in order to receive virtual items in the game.