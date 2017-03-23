Samsung Galaxy J5 2017 Available Soon with Android 7.0 Nougat

The entire world has been talking about Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy S8 flagship launch, but what many might not know is that Samsung is preparing another smartphone for release at the same time. The South Korean tech giant is working on adding the finishing touches to Galaxy J5 (2017). The smartphone is expected to be unveiled any time now, especially since it has been spotted on GFXBench and GeekBench.

Benchmark Listing

We should mention that no one should be surprised to know that Galaxy J5 (2017) has been spotted on the aforementioned benchmark listings. The internet has been filled with rumors about this device. Even better, the device has actually recently received its Wi-Fi certification straight from the Wi-Fi Alliance. Usually, when a smartphone receives this certification it means that it’s ready to be launched.

Hardware Specs

The smartphone was listed under the “SM-J530” model number on GFXBench and GeekBench. Fortunately for us, the benchmark listings also showed us what hardware specs it features. First off, the device has been equipped with a 4.8 inch panel. The display features a full HD 1280 x 720 pixel resolution and it also supports multitouch of up to five fingers.

In terms of hardware power, Galaxy J5 (2017) is fueled by an octa-core Exynos 7870 chipset. The processor has been designed by Samsung and it clocks at 1.5GHz. In addition, Samsung has also coupled the processor with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of on-board storage, Galaxy J5 (2017) ships with a 16GB internal storage unit. Even though we can’t know for sure, we can expect that this internal storage unit can be expanded via a microSD card. Additionally, the smartphone has also been equipped with an ARM Mali-T830 graphics processing unit.

Last but not least, Galaxy J5 (2017) will run on Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat. The operating system has been layered with Samsung’s special TouchWiz user interface. However, it will bring the same tweaks and features that Android 7.0 Nougat does. We should also mention that the rear and front sides have been equipped with 13MP cameras.