Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) Latest Updates Available

Whether you love them or hate them, you have to agree that the Samsung Galaxy J series are a success when it comes to the mid-range market on the globe. Since the first quarter of the year will be ending soon, it is high time to anticipate the 2017 version of the series.

In February, the Galaxy J5 (2017) model got the Wi-Fi certification issued by the WFA (Wi-Fi Alliance). According to various reports, the smartphones was seen on the benchmarking website GFXBench and GeekBench. Both websites showed quite similar specs and offered the model number SM-J350 for Galaxy J5 (2017).

Specs

From what it seems until now, the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) will have a 4.8 inches screen that offers a 720 pixels resolution. Moreover, it brings support for the 5-finger gesture, which is awesome. It runs on an Exynos 7870 processor with 8 cores, which is clocked at 1.5 GHz. Most likely, the device will bring 2 GB RAM, together with 16 GB internal storage, out of which you can only use 11 GB for your needs.

Besides these features, we can also expect it to run the latest OS version, namely the Android 7.0 Nougat. It will also have an ARM Mali-T830 GPU. Regarding the camera, on the back we will find a 13 MP one, together with LED flash. On the front there is a snapper with the same number of MP, which is great. There are lots of connectivity aspects: Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, so you can enjoy all the basic features, including the most popular sensors.

All in all, we should expect to see the Galaxy J5 (2017) to be released together with other phones in the plans for the second quarter of the year, just like it happened last year with the previous model.