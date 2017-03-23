Samsung Galaxy Note 5 Gets Worldwide Android 7.0 Nougat Update

We have great news for Samsung Galaxy Note 5 owners, Android 7.0 is coming. The tablet has been spotted running Android 7.0 Nougat in Turkey. Even better, reports are showing that European citizens have also started receiving the major operating system update. We can be sure that it’s going to make its way all around the world during the not so far away future.
Samsung Galaxy Note 5 is now running on Android 7.0 Nougat
Even though this is great news, the update is kind of late to the party. All major smartphone manufacturers have already updated their devices with Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat while Samsung has kept on delaying it. In fact, Samsung’s other Galaxy S6 smartphone has already received Android 7.0 Nougat a while ago and Galaxy Note 5 seemed to have been forgotten. In the end, it’s always better late than never.
As previously mentioned, Turkey and Europe have already started receiving this major operating system and the next region that’s expected to receive the update is North America. Samsung doesn’t want to set an official roll out date, but it will surely happen faster than expected. Especially since there are many Galaxy Note 5 owners in North America.
Android 7.0 Nougat Features
First and foremost we should mention that this update is quite large in size, weighing in around 1.3GB. Therefore, we advise Galaxy Note 5 owners to try and download it through a stable Wi-Fi connection. In addition, the device should have at least 50 percent of battery charge so that the installation process doesn’t get interrupted.
The reason why Android 7.0 Nougat is so highly anticipated is because it will bring Galaxy Note 5’s user experience to a different level. The operating system enhances the phablet’s hardware performance, battery life and it also brings a bunch of innovative features.
Google has been putting much emphasis on multi-tasking abilities and that’s why Android 7.0 Nougat brings the multi-window feature among others. This feature allows users to open two apps at the same time. The notification panel has also received some changes that make it more enjoyable to use.
