The Elder Scrolls 6 Official Information May Come This Year

There are many players out there who are wondering if “The Elder Scrolls 6” game will be finally announced by Bethesda this year. We have to mention that the latest game in the series has been released back in June 2013, which means that almost 4 years have passed since then.
During an interview with Polygon, Todd Howard, the executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios, has not talked too much about a sequel in “The Elder Scrolls” series, but he did mention that the developers are working on it, but that it will not be released anytime soon.
However, that’s not something new when it comes to the guys from Bethesda, who are always trying to stay mum regarding an upcoming game until the very last minute. At the same time, even if Howard said that “The Elder Scrolls 6” is not coming any time soon, that didn’t stop the players from continuing to ask information about it.
A few weeks ago Pete Hines, Bethesda’s vice president for PR and marketing, was asked on Twitter about what setting of this game would be. As expected, Hines has replied with an unclear answer, but the fans are hoping that sometime in the near future, someone from Bethesda will finally be able to tell more about this title.
Even if there is not much information about the “The Elder Scrolls 6”, the fans seems to be very excited about the sequel and that could give an “impulse” to the developers from Bethesda.
Unfortunately, there are very high chances that “The Elder Scrolls 6” will not even be announced this year, which will surely disappoint many of the fans. Hopefully, Bethesda will reveal some official information about the development state of “The Elder Scrolls 6” and if it will be released before the end of 2017 or not.