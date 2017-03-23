Users Can Still Get Windows 10 Upgrade Despite End of Deadline

When Windows 10 was introduced in 2014, previous version users were given the deadline to upgrade to the latest version until July 29, 2016. However, Microsoft offered a workaround for those who missed the deadline to be able to take advantage of the upgrade.

As the month of March comes to an end, the first stable of Windows 10 Creators Update will most likely be released. While those who were not able to make it on time will have to pay for a full license, people are asking if there is a way to get a free Windows upgrade from Microsoft.

While Microsoft was adamant to officially end the deadline in July last year, users were still given the opportunity to take advantage of the features of Windows 10 if they install the OS even after the given deadline.

These features include a reverted Start Menu, which was replaced with Live Tiles interface in Windows 8. It can also be installed on laptops, smartphones, tablets and desktops as well as embedded devices. Aside from these, it has an added “Integrated Search” feature that allows users to search both local locations and the Web. Conversely, for those who want to create several desktop environments, there is the Virtual Desktop feature.

For those who are eligible to upgrade to Windows 10 for free, they can use assistive technologies like the screen reading tool. However, these upgrade is not open for users with Windows Enterprise, Windows 8.1 Enterprise and Windows RT, among others.

While the deadline only extended to those using assistive technologies, there are speculations that Microsoft opened a “window” for a Windows 10 update for two reasons. One is its bid to enhance the Windows’ experience of its loyal users while the other reason has something to do with the response given to the latest Windows OS.

Meanwhile, new devices that run on Windows will already be running on the latest Windows version so this only means that in the coming months or years, users will be having Windows 10 on their devices, laptops and desktops. When that happens, Microsoft will be ending its support to older versions of Windows, just as it did with Windows XP and now, with Windows Vista.

Learn more on how to get around the Windows 10 upgrade deadline by reading from reliable sources.