WhatsApp 2.17.114 BETA Available with Video Conference Soon

WhatsApp is the mobile messaging application of the moment, with over 1 billion monthly active users. The developers of this application have just released a new WhatsApp BETA 2.17.114 version, which you can download and install on any smartphone that runs on Android 4.0 or later.

The new WhatsApp 2.17.114 BETA has not been released with any new features and options, but it seems that some of the bugs and issues that were present in the previous version of the application have been fixed. The WhatsApp 2.17.114 BETA APK (installation) file has been decreased by 0.03MB, suggesting that the developers have also worked on optimizing the application.

In some previous articles we’ve talked about a rumored “Video Conference” feature, which for some reason the developers don’t want to confirm yet. We think that in order to keep an application like WhatsApp highly appreciated, the developers will need to continue to bring awesome features and options to the application.

Without any doubts, the addition of the “Video Conference” feature to WhatsApp would also bring some new users and we think that it is not very hard for the developers to implement it, as Video Call already exists in this application. However, it will most likely take a few months until the developers will confirm that the “Video Conference” feature is coming to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp 2.17.114 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Smartphone

The latest WhatsApp BETA version can be installed on your smartphone directly from the Google Play Store. However, you will firstly have to open this Google Play Store webpage and tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button. After that, you will just need to open the official Android store, search for WhatsApp 2.17.114 BETA and tap on “INSTALL” to start the installation process.

Are you using WhatsApp on your smartphone? Tell us your thoughts about this application!