Android O vs. Android 7.0 Nougat – Top Features and Connectivity Comparison

Android 8.0, or as it is known now, Android O, is the heir of Android 7.0 Nougat. Google has recently released the first Developer Preview for the upcoming OS, which does not target regular users for now. Even if you are curious to test it out, if you don’t know what you’re doing you may even lose data or brick your phone and tablet, since this first edition contains bugs.

Better Notifications

The upcoming Android O system intends to bring better notifications. If Nougat added a quick reply feature for them, Android O comes with Notification Channels. These help you see alerts from the apps that matter most to you, such as news apps, alerts and so on.

Background Limits

The update to the OS will supposedly bring some improvements to the Doze feature which appeared for the first time on Marshmallow OS. It can stop the device from accessing the network in order to save battery when you’re not using your phone. As such, it is paired with a better use of the battery, since it enables some limits for the background-running apps.

Autofill API

Up until now, there was no native autofill feature that allows you to login easier, so people used password managers. However, on Android O Google is now using Autofill APIs that makes app save your user data for the autofill options.

New Connectivity Options

The upcoming Android smartphones models are said to come without the standard 3.5 mm audio jack. As such, people are going to use Bluetooth much more in order to listen to music, for example. Because of this, Android O brings a better audio experience with improved audio codecs, paired with the L-DAC type of technology made by Sony. It also brings Wi-Fi Aware support, which allows your device to find and communicate with other devices without using Wi-Fi or data connectivity.