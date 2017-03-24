Clash of Clans Update Revealed in Leaked Video with Bug Fixes and New Changes

Good news for Clash of Clans players! Supercell is working on the latest spring update for the game, bringing lots of new things and fixes for the existing bugs. Now it seems that the ships everybody is expecting in the game will arrive along with the new update, according to what we see in the latest leaked video.
The developers at Supercell have confirmed that they are already working on the ships, and this might be in time for the Clash of Clans update that is to arrive. According to the developers, they have been busy lately working for this update so that it can reach the players as soon as possible.
Traveler’s Today also reported that on the Japanese Twitter account belonging to the game the team shared an image regarding the balancing update. On this occasion, many fans noticed a particular clue in the picture, which seems to be a ship.
Truth be told, the recent Clash of Clans Spring Update has been really helpful, but now fans are thrilled about the ship that was spotted in the picture. However, until we receive an official confirmation from Supercell about the upcoming update, you can delight yourself with the most recent one.
Changes and bug fixes
The balancing update comes together with an Air Defense brought to Town Hall 11. With the help of this update, you can now spend less when you want to upgrade your Air Defense, which is great. Moreover, the update increases the maximum limit on walls, which is now 25, in order to improve the Town Hall defense for level 11 players. The team also increased the hitpoints and survivability for Hog Rider and Miners on level 5-7, so they become much more effective in battle. Besides, they also raised leve 3-5 P.E.K.K.A. and level 4-6 Dragon’s savagery, and now they can spread heavier damage.