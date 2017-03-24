Destiny 2 to be Available in September 2017 with new Gameplay

Destiny is a multiplayer first-person shooter video game that has been developed by Bungie and published by Activision. The game has been released back in 2014 for Xbox 360, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.
We have to mention that this was also the first new console franchise that Bungie has released since the Halo series and it was the first game in a ten-year agreement between the mentioned developer and Activision. The game is still played by lots of players, as the latest DLC was released back in September 2016, but it seems that a sequel is being prepared by the developers.
However, today we will talk about Destiny 2, which according to a poster image that has been leaked by an Italian retailer (and posted by Lega Network), the Destiny 2 game is being prepared by the developers. To make things even better, the leaked photo shows that the Destiny 2 will be released on September 8, 2017 in Europe, while the U.S. will get it sooner, on September 5, 2017.
Unfortunately, there is no much information regarding this upcoming game, so aside from the mentioned leaked poster image, we don’t have anything. However, if you are thinking that the progress that you’ve made in Destiny will carry over to the Destiny 2, then we have some bad news for you, because you will most likely NOT be able to do so.
We think that Bungie and Activision will release more information about the Destiny 2 sometime in the following days. There are rumors which say that the upcoming game will be released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and (finally) for PC.
Will you play Destiny 2 on PC if it will also be released for this platform or will you prefer to keep playing on either Xbox One or PlayStation 4?