Facebook Live Update Download Available for Desktop Streaming

Starting with March 23, Facebook users can use the live streaming function straight from the desktop PC with the help of the webcams. Moreover, people will be able to broadcast any gameplay from the computers. On Wednesday the company posted on their blog that before, Facebook live on desktop was a feature only available for pages, but now the status update for regular users will include a Live button.
Advantages
This change makes it much easier to take advantage of streaming software or other types of external hardware to this purpose when you are going live from your computer. According to the company’s declarations, the update is meant to help people share screens, switch cameras, insert graphics or make use of their professional equipment for their Facebook Live videos, all in a simple and seamless manner.
Playing a game can be a much more interesting experience if you can share it with your Facebook friends and followers, so they can watch and communicate with you while you are playing. A report from TechCrunch showed that with this move, Facebook surpasses Twitter and Periscope, which are not available on desktop. Moreover, it now rivals veteran services such as YouTube.
More uses for the feature
Facebook also said that this new feature can come in handy for various activities, such as Q&As or vlogging. Perhaps the best part is that it replaces the annoying activity of holding the phone in your hand while trying to shoot something for a vlog, for example.
However, there are still some issues with the content. In the beginning the content may be less great than you would expect it to be, especially since there have been even some terrible violent broadcasts. Even so, Facebook claims they are working on preventing any such issues in the future.