Google Maps Update Available to Share Your Real-Time Location

We have some good news for everyone who uses the Google Maps application on a mobile device that runs on Android or iOS. According to reports, a new Google Maps version will be released soon that will allow users to share their real-time location with friends and family without having to leave the application.
Once this update is released, the Android and iOS users will just need to open the app’s menu, or tap the blue dot that represents their location and after that select “Share Location”. After tapping on the “Share Location” button, you will be able to share your real-time location with the users that you choose.
We have to mention that those particular contacts will be able to see your location on their own maps. In other words, when these friends will use Google Maps App on mobile devices or Google Maps on desktop PCs via web, they will be able to see your exact location on the map. However, don’t worry if you don’t want to always share your real-location, as you can always stop sharing it whenever you want.
Google Maps will also receive a new feature related to the share location option. It seems that you will also be able to share your real-time trip progress with others. This is awesome, especially if you are about to go nearby a city where a friend of yours lives and he wants to meet you.
To share the trip you will need to tap the “More” button while inside the Google Maps application. You will notice that a navigation screen will open and that you will have a “Share trip” button that will allow you to share your trip with the contacts that you want.
These contacts will then be able to see your expected arrival time and your real-time location as you travel.
Google has mentioned that the new features will be released for the Google Maps application very soon.