Google Trips Now Allows Users to Manually Input Reservation Details

Google is renowned throughout the entire world for putting a high price on user experience. That’s why its mobile operating system is the most popular in the world and it’s competing with Apple’s iOS on a daily basis. The Android parent doesn’t stop at enhancing its operating system and it pays the same attention to detail to all of its apps. This is why Google is always rolling out different updates.
Google Trips
Google Trips is the latest app that has been enhanced by the Android parent. This app is really nice to have since it makes exploring the world so much more fun and easier. Users are allowed to store and organize their travel information in the app. This way, users will always have everything they need at the touch of a fingertip. Even better, Google Trips doesn’t require an internet connection because it can be used offline.
Major Update
Nonetheless, the latest update brings Google Trips to the “1.0.0150949031” build version and it gives users the ability to manually input hotel and flight reservations alongside other tweaks and bug fixes. The app initially searched for reservations in the user’s Gmail account, but now it allows them to add this type of information themselves.
There are two reasons to why this feature has been added. First and foremost, not everyone is that keen on letting Google Trips check their emails for information. The internet is filled with malicious software and everyone is paranoiac these days.
Leaving privacy concerns aside, the second reason that motivated Google to implement this change is because people usually tend to organize trips with friends and family members, and the Trips user might not be the one that’s receiving the reservation confirmations.
The way this new feature works is that whenever users are browsing an already existing or adding a new trip, they will receive a new FAB. This is where they can type in their flight reservation, hotel name and Google will automatically provide them with phone numbers and addresses. This is a nice change and we can be sure that Google will keep on enhancing the app even more.