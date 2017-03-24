Lenovo Vibe B and BLU Life One X2 Mini Available Soon

It seems that Lenovo is preparing to release its new entry-level smartphone named Vibe B. The Lenovo Vibe B will be released exclusively in India and, according to Mahesh Telecom (a Mumbai-based seller) you will be able to purchase it at a price of Rs 5799 (around $88.6).

The Lenovo Vibe B comes with an all-plastic body along with some entry-level specifications such as:

Display: 4.5-inch FWVGA;

CPU: Quad-core MediaTek MT6735M;

RAM: 1GB of RAM;

Internal Storage: 8GB;

External Storage: a microSD card slot that supports cards up to 32GB;

Cameras: a primary one of 5MP and a secondary one of 2MP;

Battery: 2000 mAh.

BLU Life One X2 Mini Has Been Unveiled

BLU, the mobile manufactured settled in the U.S., has just announced that a new smartphone named BLU Life One X2 Mini will be soon hit the U.S. market. The new BLU Life One X2 Mini will be priced at $179.99 and it will come in three color variants: Rose Gold, Grey and Gold.

BLU Life One X2 Mini specifications:

Display: 5-inch full HD display with Curved Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection;

CPU: Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor clocked at 1.4GHz;

Graphics card: Mali-T720 GPU;

RAM: 4GB of RAM;

Internal Storage: 64GB;

External Storage: a microSD card slot that supports cards up to 64GB;

Cameras: a primary one of 13MP and a secondary one of 8MP;

Battery: 2300 mAh.

We remind you that last year the BLU Life One X2 was released with the following specifications: