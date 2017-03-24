Lenovo Vibe B and BLU Life One X2 Mini Available Soon

It seems that Lenovo is preparing to release its new entry-level smartphone named Vibe B. The Lenovo Vibe B will be released exclusively in India and, according to Mahesh Telecom (a Mumbai-based seller) you will be able to purchase it at a price of Rs 5799 (around $88.6).
The Lenovo Vibe B comes with an all-plastic body along with some entry-level specifications such as:
- Display: 4.5-inch FWVGA;
- CPU: Quad-core MediaTek MT6735M;
- RAM: 1GB of RAM;
- Internal Storage: 8GB;
- External Storage: a microSD card slot that supports cards up to 32GB;
- Cameras: a primary one of 5MP and a secondary one of 2MP;
- Battery: 2000 mAh.
BLU Life One X2 Mini Has Been Unveiled
BLU, the mobile manufactured settled in the U.S., has just announced that a new smartphone named BLU Life One X2 Mini will be soon hit the U.S. market. The new BLU Life One X2 Mini will be priced at $179.99 and it will come in three color variants: Rose Gold, Grey and Gold.
BLU Life One X2 Mini specifications:
- Display: 5-inch full HD display with Curved Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection;
- CPU: Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor clocked at 1.4GHz;
- Graphics card: Mali-T720 GPU;
- RAM: 4GB of RAM;
- Internal Storage: 64GB;
- External Storage: a microSD card slot that supports cards up to 64GB;
- Cameras: a primary one of 13MP and a secondary one of 8MP;
- Battery: 2300 mAh.
We remind you that last year the BLU Life One X2 was released with the following specifications:
- Display: 5.2-inch full HD display with Curved Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection;
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor clocked at 1.4GHz;
- Graphics card: Adreno 505 GPU;
- RAM: 2GB or 4GB of RAM;
- Internal Storage: 16GB or 64GB;
- External Storage: a microSD card slot that supports cards up to 64GB;
- Cameras: a primary one of 16MP and a secondary one of 8MP;
- Battery: 3150 mAh.