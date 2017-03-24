Mozilla Firefox Important Tips for Windows Users

With Mozilla Firefox being one of the top three web browsers preferred by worldwide users, it’s surprising that these handy little tips and tricks are not more popular. If you’re a Firefox user on Windows, here are five suggestions on how to improve your user experience.

Scroll up and down with Spacebar

This nifty feature is not as well-known as it should be. In other words, your Firefox browser allows you to scroll up and down any page by just pressing Shift + Spacebar. This means that you don’t need to constantly use your mouse to scroll, or worse, click the arrows on the right of the page.

Customize Control Panel

Did you know that your Firefox Control Panel is fully customizable? Simply go to the Menu and click on the +Customize button on the bottom. Now you can add or remove items from it by simply dragging and dropping the tools that you can find in the panel on the left. Here you can also change your browser’s theme, by clicking the Theme button and selecting your preferred color scheme.

Keyboard shortcuts

Ctrl+R – reload

F5 – reload

Ctrl+T – open new tab

Ctrl+W – close tab

Ctrl+F – find

Ctrl+1 or 2 or 3 etc. – jump to a specific tab

Save bookmarks fast

With Firefox, you can save bookmarks with just one click. There is a Star button on the location bar. Click it and that’s it; the page is now saved as a bookmark. After clicking the Star button, you can also edit aspects such as name or the folder the bookmark goes in to. When you’re satisfied, just click Done.

Master password

The master password feature allows you to password-protect all the saved passwords and login details on your Firefox browser. Go to the Menu > Options > Security Tab. Then check the tab saying ‘use master password’, which will open a pop-up window. Add the desired password there and that’s it.