Nextbit Robin Gets Android 7.0 Nougat Update with New Fixes

Nextbit Robin owners should be happy to hear that they are scheduled to receive Android 7.0 Nougat in the upcoming weeks. In fact, beta enlisted users have already started receiving the final build of Android 7.0 Nougat and it works flawlessly. This means that the public version of the operating system is not that far away from rolling out.
Bet Users Receive Final Nougat Build
The operating system arrives under the “Robin_Nougat_88” build number and it includes January’s security patch. The fact that Nextbit Robin will also receive January’s security bulletin is quite important since the internet is filled with malicious software. Nonetheless, the best thing about receiving Nougat is that it brings a large amount of innovative features alongside many other tweaks and bug fixes.
Android 7.0 Nougat
The Android parent enjoys packing its operating system with cool features and Android 7.0 Nougat isn’t an exception to that rule. This operating system has been filled with features but the most important ones of them are multi-window and the new notification panel. We’ll go over them right now so that Nextbit Robin owners know what they will be getting.
Multi-Window Mode
First off, Google has been putting much emphasis on multi-tasking abilities and that’s why the multi-window feature has been included. Nextbit Robin owners will be able to open two apps at the same time, therefore increasing their productivity and entertainment levels. Even better, multi-tasking will also be enhanced because users will be able to double tap on their recent apps button and swap through the most used apps.
Bundled Notifications
Even though the notification panel is not highly important, Google really likes clean user interfaces. This is what drove Google to completely change how the notification panel works. The biggest change that Nextbit Robin owners will be able to see is that their notifications will be bundled. For example, all social media pop-ups will be bundled into one slot and not spread throughout the drop-down panel.
We have to give props to Nextbit for moving so quickly when it comes to software updates. Not all tech companies move at the same rate when it comes to operating system updates and we can be sure that Nextbit Robin owners are happy with their purchase.