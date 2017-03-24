Pokemon GO Water Festival March Event Comes with New Evolution

It seems that fans are excited about a new Pokemon GO event, and Niantic Labs, the creator of the game, is ready for more fame and popularity with their new Water Festival! Pokemon GO has been quite on a descendant path since its release last summer. On the moment it was a huge hit and people even called it a craze, but now they are struggling to keep fans loyal. One of the ways they are doing so are he special events with treats for a limited amount of time.

Water Festival

Although up until now the previous events in Pokemon GO had some sort of connection to a global holiday, the Water Festival is not tied to any such occasion. On the contrary, it’s actually a surprise treat and it helps you have more chances of catching water-type creatures.

What Does It Bring to You?

The event will be open until March 29 and you can catch Totodile, Squirtle and Magikarp. Moreover, it allows you to have their evolutions, namely Feraligatr, Croconaw, Wartortle, Blastoise and Gyarados. The spawn potential for the PokemonLapras increases, since ice can’t exist without water.

If you are in places where the water Pokemons usually roam free, such as next to lakes, rivers, water streams or similar, you will see an increase in the spawn rate for the Gen 2 water Pokemons in the Johto region. This translates to the fact that you can run into Quagsire, Corosola, Kingdra, Marill, Wooper, Lanturn, Chinchou, Azumarill, Politoed, Sloking, Qwilfish, Remoraid, Octillery and Mantine. If you’re really lucky you can even find the Suicune!

However, there are no extra bonuses, no extra lure time, candy or other bonuses. The company did not mention anything about it in the official announcement, but there is a small chance for them to appear in the event anyway.