Roku Newest Tips and Tricks for Every User

If you’ve just purchased a Roku streaming device, then you’ve come to the right place, as today we will give you some tips and tricks that you can use to improve your experience.

Stream Videos On Your Roku From Your Tablet Or Smartphone

Not many know that you are also able to stream media from your tablet and smartphone. In other words, this feature is not available only on Google Chromecast or Apple TV. In order to play something on your Roku, just tap on the “Play On Roku” button in the application and after that select the media that you want to stream.

Using Your Smartphone For Roku Voice Search

The Roku 4 and Roku 3 comes with a remote that allows you to perform voice search directly from it, but earlier Roku devices don’t have this function. However, you can always install Roku Remote Application on your mobile device use the voice search function.

Improving The Security On Your Roku

It is very easy to purchase a new content on the Roku. However, at the same time, if your kids are using the streaming device from time to time, there are high chances that they will start buying stuff without your knowledge.

This is the reason why you will need to secure your Roku by heading to the Roku account page on the web and click on “Update” under PIN preference. Once you do this, you will be able to set a PIN code that you will need to enter when you purchase something on Roku.

Setting Feeds For Your Favorite Content

There are many channels available on Roku, which means that sometimes you will find it very hard to access your favorite channel. Well, don’t worry because the developers of Roku have come with a favorite feature called “My Feeds”, which allows you to quickly see when your favorite movies and TV shows are next scheduled.