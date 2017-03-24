SSD vs. HDD – Most Important Differences Between Them

As you might now, both SSDs and HDDs are used to store data as well as boot systems. SSD stands for solid state drive, while HDD stands for hard disk drive, and they essentially do very similar things. However, there are also some very important differences between them. Here are the top three ones explained.

Price

The price difference between a HDD and an SSD is of about 200 dollars, with the HDD being the budget friendly option. A good HDD stands for around 40 to 50 dollars, depending on the make and model, and where you buy it, while a SSD is about 230 dollars. Out of the two, the HDD is the older, tried and tested device whose reliable hardware and technology used have stood the test of time for years now, hence the lower price point. With the SSD being newer technology, the higher price point is understandable, but it also offers other advantages due to its novelty. The choice is up to you on how much you’re willing to spend.

Speed

With the conditions of the files being written sequentially and the memory of the disc not being overcrowded, the HDD will read files quicker. However, an SSD’s newer, shinier technology is more consistent is features across the board, which means that its speed is constant no matter the conditions. So, a fragmented HDD will be up to five times slower than any SSD.

Data storage

The only difference is that one storage type has moving part and the other one doesn’t. The older HDD technology uses magnetic storage that uses rapidly rotating platters that are coated with a magnetic material, thus allowing it to hold and retrieve data. These are the moving parts previously mentioned. The SSD has interconnected flash memory chips, a more modern and sleek way of performing the same process.