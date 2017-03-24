Top iOS Cydia Tweaks for iOS 10, 10.1 and 10.2

Ever since Apple launched its first more technologically advanced devices, jailbreaking has been one of the most enjoyable activities some Apple users performed. In the world of jailbroken phone, Cydia tweaks are a cult favorite. However, if you’re thinking of going down that road yourself, check your phone’s compatibility first in order to avoid any mishaps; Cydia tweaks should work with iOS 10, iOS 10.1 and iOS 10.2, but it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

Another important thing to keep in mind is that Apple is no longer signing iOS 10.2, so if your iPhone is already jailbroken, please stay on whatever version of iOS you currently are on. Unfortunately, current tools do not allow for iOS 10.2.1 and iOS 10.3 to be jailbroken, but the jailbreak for iOS 10.1.1 works on iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, while the 10.2 jailbreak is compatible with a variety of devices, such as the iPad Pro, iPad Air and the iPad mini 4, plus iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone SE.

This article will focus on jailbreak apps that focus on providing an overall improved Apple experience for users, instead of apps that tweak just one specific app, such as Savegram for Instagram or Phantom for Snapchat. Without further ado, here is the list of the best iOS 10 Cydia tweaks we managed to rack up. Enjoy, and always jailbreak responsibly!

Browser Changer

With this handy little tweaking app, you can change the default browser of your iOS if you’re not a Safari enthusiast. The main advantage of this is the fact that any link you click in another app will now open in your browser of choice (Chrome, Firefox or many others), and not be automatically moved on Safari.

AppDrawer

Android’s AppDrawer is perhaps one of its best and most useful features, because all your installed apps are available in one place. With this Cydia tweak, iOS users can now also enjoy the many comfortable benefits of AppDrawer. Why should Android users have all the fun?

Activator

Activator is surely one of the most popular jailbreak tweaks ever invented, and for good reason. The app allows you to set up all sorts of automations and shortcuts for everyday actions, such as alarms or changing songs. Such a tweak is bound to make your daily tasks easier and more enjoyable. And while waking up early will never be easy, at least you can set up the alarm for it fuss-free with Activator.

DeleteForever

The Recently Deleted folder in your Photos app may be handy for recovering things you delete by mistake, but it can be quite the stab in the heart if you’re maybe trying to obliterate the evidence of a painful relationship, for example. And even if that’s not the case, there are always some photos you might not want to be reminded of. DeleteForever allows you to permanentlu delete any photo with one swipe, instead of having to look at it twice, once in the Photos app and then again in the Recently Deleted folder. Yay!

Bytafont 3

We all know how frustrating it can be to dislike the font some systems choose to display. Just imagine the endless levels of cringe if Microsoft would decide to make Comic Sans its official font. The horror! In the case of Apple, the situation isn’t half as dramatic, but still, some users strongly dislike the San Francisco font that was added with iOS 9 and is still in iOS 10. By using Bytafont 3, you change that font to whatever you want.